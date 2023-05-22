Michael Zabetakis

For the second time in his career, Michael Zabetakis has been named to the Gulf South Conference Top Ten, putting him in the top class of GSC student-athletes as one of the top five all-around male student-athletes in the league.

Zabetakis, who was also a Top Ten selection in 2021 and went on to win the Commissioner's trophy, is now UWG's first two-time GSC Top Ten selection in school history. The Cumming, Georgia native put an exclamation point on his Hall of Fame worthy career in his final season as he led the team in scoring, was a First Team All-GSC selection, and All-Region selection, and a Reese's Division II All-Star.

