For the second time in his career, Michael Zabetakis has been named to the Gulf South Conference Top Ten, putting him in the top class of GSC student-athletes as one of the top five all-around male student-athletes in the league.
Zabetakis, who was also a Top Ten selection in 2021 and went on to win the Commissioner's trophy, is now UWG's first two-time GSC Top Ten selection in school history. The Cumming, Georgia native put an exclamation point on his Hall of Fame worthy career in his final season as he led the team in scoring, was a First Team All-GSC selection, and All-Region selection, and a Reese's Division II All-Star.
He also became UWG's second all-time leading scorer, and set UWG career records in games played and made three-pointers.
"Mike has worked extremely hard over the course of his career and is truly dedicated on a daily basis to achieving his potential as a player and a person," said head men;s basketball coach Dave Moore. "We are very proud of the way Mike has represented himself and UWG. It's no surprise here that he has been voted as one of the Top Ten athletes in this league."
In the classroom, Zabetakis has already earned an undergraduate degree from UWG and carries a 3.88 GPA in his MBA program.
Joining Zabetakis in the Top Ten is Beck Burnette (Lee, MGO), Elias Haavisto (UWF, MGO), Luca Mack (VSU, MTE), and Patrick Shegog (DSU, MFB) on the men's side and Allie Dishman (UM, WVB), Erin Hederman (MC, WSO), Haley Schubert (Lee, WBB), Johanna Wistokat (CBU, WXC), and Taylor Vaneekeren (UWF, WVB) on the women's side.
These awards recognize the top female and top male student-athletes for their athletic, academic, and extracurricular achievement during the 2022-23 academic year.
The top male and top female from each group of honorees will be awarded the Commissioner's Trophy, which is the conference's most elite award. The "Top Ten" are selected with the assistance of an advisory committee representing the Athletic Directors, Senior Woman Administrators, Sports Information Directors, Faculty Athletics Representatives, and Presidents from randomly selected GSC schools, which makes a recommendation to the Commissioner, who has the final decision.
Zabetakis is seeking to become the GSC's first two-time Commissioner's Trophy winner on the men's side since North Alabama's Douglas Hargett claimed the award in both 2001 and 2002.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.