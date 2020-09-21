Michael Earnest White, Jr., 46 of Whitesburg, died on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020.
Celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel. Interment will follow in Carroll Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.