Michael Vincent celebrates 20 years at Gradick Communications

A job that was only supposed to last two weeks has turned into 20 years of service at Gradick Communications, a milestone for which Michael Vincent is being honored this week.
“I didn’t know much about operating the radio buttons when I first got there,” Vincent told the Times-Georgian, “But the staff was more than willing to work with me, and I caught on quickly."
Gradick Communications consists of six local radio stations (Great Classics 98.9, WLBB 106.3, B-92.1 County, WKNG 93.7, KISS 102.7, Rejoice 89.1) that serves west Georgia through its broadcast and is a medium for local businesses to advertise so that they may thrive and grow.
Vincent said that when he first started at Gradick, his position was temporary and was only supposed to last two weeks. However, after getting in the booth it turned into a long-term career where he now serves as the production manager for all six stations.
“Now, it’s like I can’t see myself doing anything else. After being in the industry for 42 years, some things still feel new, and that’s because some things are always changing around us, and I like that," he said.
Vincent was born in New Jersey but spent the majority of his childhood moving from state to state. His high school years were spent in Oregon, where he graduated from Grants Pass High School. Instead of furthering his education, he enlisted in the Air Force for four years. While in the Air Force, Vincent started his radio career.
“I enjoyed radio when I was in high school,” said Vincent. “I got into it because I love being on the air and talking with people.”
In Carrollton, Vincent has had such a positive impact on those around him that his co-workers all say that he has become a key person.
“I have worked with Michael on and off for 20 years, and he is the hardest-working man in local radio I know,” said Paula Perkins, afternoon drive DJ at WKNG. “He is always there when you need him, and overall he’s just an honest and great guy to work with and be around.”
Vincent is a huge asset to the company, which is owned by Carrollton businessman Steve Gradick. Vincent produces and oversees everything that goes on at each of the six stations. Even when times get stressful, he says he knows how to manage and that his patience has taken him a long way in the industry. It has also earned him much respect.
“Michael is the greatest,” said the host of the David Brock Morning Show on B92 Country, David Brock. “When it comes to Michael, there is always a good memory to share.
“It’s like it happens every day with him. Since I have been working at Gradick, Michael has always been patient, even when he is extremely busy.”
Vincent said that he plans to stay where he is. He said that even though he has spent time in different parts of the world, Carrollton is the only place he considers home.
“When I visited Carrollton for the first time, I remember saying to myself this feels like home,” said Vincent. “For that reason, I will stay doing radio until I am forced to retire.
“The only thing that would make me stop is when I have nothing left to say. I love the job so much, I wouldn’t mind doing it until I can’t anymore — literally.”
