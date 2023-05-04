Anyone that has ever attended an event in Villa Rica is likely to have seen photographer Michael Valentine out capturing Villa Rica’s moments that include buzzer beaters, walk-off hits, winning goals, concerts, award presentations, ribbon cuttings and speeches.
Valentine has been doing photography for around nine years in Villa Rica. He had also previously done photography before moving up to Villa Rica but did not have the time that he has now. During his time photographing in Villa Rica, Valentine has captures thousands of faces
Valentine talked about what got him into shooting photography in Villa Rica and said, “I would think that it was probably the downtown concerts and festivals along with the car shows and trains that really got me going in Villa Rica along with the free time that comes with retirement.”
Valentine had the opportunity in early April to shoot pictures of one of the practice rounds at the Masters, which is one of the most prestigious sporting events in the world.
Valentine attended the event with his son Christopher, his brother in law Bob Edwards and Bob’s wife, Diana Edwards.
Valentine said that the Edwards are regulars at the Masters and live in the Augusta area. Valentine and his wife were invited by the Edwards to attend the practice round but Valentine’s wife did not attend because she is not a golf fan so Michael Valentine’s son Christopher took the spare ticket.
The second practice round which was the round that Valentine and his son attended was on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Valentine had the opportunity to shoot many of the top golfers that were preparing to compete. This year’s Masters had 86 golfers competing for the coveted green jacket.
Valentine has been a long time contributor to the Times-Georgian with his photography whether it be sporting events, concerts, and more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.