Michael Taylor

Michael J. “Mike” Taylor, 74, of Carrollton, passed away on June 15, 2022.
He was born April 14, 1948, in Carroll County, Georgia, the son of the late Hoyt Ellis Taylor and the late Mable Harwell Taylor.
Mike received a Bachelor’s degree from West Georgia College and was a retired builder after having been in business for himself for over 40 years.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Jimmy Ellis Taylor.
He is survived by his daughters and son-in-law, Leigh Taylor, of Carrollton, and Laura and Keith Holloway, of Carrollton; sisters, Trudy McDowell and Jill Stallings, both of Carrollton; brother and sister-in-law, Andy and Mary Anne Taylor, of Carrollton; and his favorite granddaughter, Amaia Taylor Buruchaga.
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel on Friday, June 17, 2022, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
In keeping with the family’s wishes, his body will be cremated following the visitation.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.