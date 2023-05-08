Minister Michael Moreland, age 63, of Carrollton, GA died on May 3, 2023. Celebration of Life service will be Wednesday May 10, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Mt Newly Baptist Church, 4366 Stone Mountain St, Tallapoosa, Ga 30176, Rev. Clyde Adams, Pastor; Rev. Freddie Parham, Eulogist. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Viewing will be Tuesday May 9, 2023 from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., with the family receiving friends from 6-7 PM. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

