Michael “Mike” McCravy, 63, of Bowdon, passed away on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.
He was born Feb. 6, 1959, in Villa Rica, the son of the late Gelon McCravy and the late Barbara Waldrop McCravy.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Michael “Mike” McCravy, 63, of Bowdon, passed away on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.
He was born Feb. 6, 1959, in Villa Rica, the son of the late Gelon McCravy and the late Barbara Waldrop McCravy.
Mike graduated from Douglas County High School in 1977 and retired in January 2002 as a Lt. with the Douglas County Fire Department with 25 years of service. In 1999, he and his wife, Christy, started MM Cattle Co., a pure-bred Angus Cattle Farm in Bowdon. He was involved in many cattle organizations over the years. He served as President of the Georgia Cattlemen’s Association 2008-09, member and Past President of the Carroll County Cattlemen’s Association, and a lifetime member of the American Angus Association, where he served on the Board of Directors from 2015-21. I
n 2018, he received the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce Agricultural Award, and also served as Director of the Carroll County Livestock Sales Barn. Mike was also a member of the Carroll County Farm Bureau Board of Directors, and member of the Carroll County Young Farmers Association. He was a member of Ephesus Baptist Church in Roopville.
He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Christy Smith McCravy of Bowdon; sister and brother-in-law, Debbie and Mike Huckeba of Carrollton; parents-in-law, J. B. and Carolyn Smith of Hiram; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Russell and Dena Smith also of Hiram; uncle, Tommy Waldrop of Winston; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews; and two special grandchildren of the heart, Annie and Sam George.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, from 2-4 p.m.
A memorial service will follow at 4 p.m. in the Chapel of Martin & Hightower Funeral Home with Pastor Kevin Geter officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Junior Angus Association.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.