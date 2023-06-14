Michael “Mike” Harrison Barnett, age 75 of Carrollton, passed away Sunday, June 11, 2023.
Arrangements will be announced at a later date.
Updated: June 14, 2023 @ 8:23 pm
Share your thoughts and memories in our guestbook at www.hightowerfuneralhome.com
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen is in charge of the arrangements.
