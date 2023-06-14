Michael “Mike” Harrison Barnett, age 75 of Carrollton, passed away Sunday, June 11, 2023.

Arrangements will be announced at a later date.

To send flowers to the family of Michael "Mike" Barnett, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jul 15
Visitation
Saturday, July 15, 2023
12:00PM-1:00PM
Mount Holly Church
Hwy 27 South
Bremen, GA 30110
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jul 15
Memorial
Saturday, July 15, 2023
1:00PM
Mount Holly Church
Hwy 27 South
Bremen, GA 30110
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial begins.