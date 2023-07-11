Michael “Mike” Harrison Barnett, age 75 of Carrollton, passed away Sunday, June 11, 2023. He was born August 19, 1947 in Athens, Georgia, son of the late Walter and Katie Hazel Barnett. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a sister.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Ann Barnett; children, Noelle Barnett, Eva Barnett, Jennifer and Landon Hammond and Jamison and Tara Sailors; and a brother Alan and Martha Barnett.

