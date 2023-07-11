Michael “Mike” Harrison Barnett, age 75 of Carrollton, passed away Sunday, June 11, 2023. He was born August 19, 1947 in Athens, Georgia, son of the late Walter and Katie Hazel Barnett. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a sister.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Ann Barnett; children, Noelle Barnett, Eva Barnett, Jennifer and Landon Hammond and Jamison and Tara Sailors; and a brother Alan and Martha Barnett.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Mount Holly Church from 12:00 pm until 1:00 pm.
A memorial service will be conducted on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at 1:00 pm from Mount Holly Church with Rev. Jeff Maxwell, Jennifer Hammond, Jamison Sailors, and Rev. Ricky Shirley officiating.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen is in charge of the arrangements.
