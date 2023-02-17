Michael Lee Bonner, 84, of Buchanan, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at a local healthcare facility.
He was born in Atlanta on Feb. 27, 1938, son of the late Sidney Reid and Kerrie Ruth Holcomb Bonner. He served our Country in the US Air Force and was a member and Deacon at Bremen First Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by siblings, Sydney Bonner, Richard Bonner and Frank Bonner.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Davis Bonner; sons, Randy Bonner and Craig Bonner, both of Buchanan; grandchildren, Rachel and Justin Anderson, Dalton and Ali Bonner, all of Buchanan, Buck and Jessica Bonner of Roswell and Caroline and Marshall Sullivan of Augusta; great-grandchildren, Mason, Hadley, Tyse, Mila and Blake.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at the First Baptist Church of Bremen from 1 p.m. until the time of service. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. from the First Baptist Church of Bremen with the Rev. Hunter Roe officiating.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen is in charge of the arrangements.
