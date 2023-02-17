Michael Lee Bonner, 84, of Buchanan, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at a local healthcare facility.

He was born in Atlanta on Feb. 27, 1938, son of the late Sidney Reid and Kerrie Ruth Holcomb Bonner. He served our Country in the US Air Force and was a member and Deacon at Bremen First Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by siblings, Sydney Bonner, Richard Bonner and Frank Bonner.

Service information

Feb 18
Visitation
Saturday, February 18, 2023
1:00PM-2:00PM
Bremen First Baptist Church
331 Pacific Ave.
Bremen, GA 30110
Feb 18
Memorial
Saturday, February 18, 2023
2:00PM
Bremen First Baptist Church
331 Pacific Ave.
Bremen, GA 30110
