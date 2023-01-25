“It is with immense sadness to announce the passing of Michael Joseph Koziel of Carrollton, Georgia on January 17, 2023. Michael Joseph Koziel was born in Greenwich Hospital in Greenwich, Connecticut on July 7, 1958.
Michael Joseph Koziel was predeceased by his parents, Edward William Koziel and Jacqueline Alice Minasi Koziel, of Stamford, Connecticut and his older sister, Jacqueline Van Assen, of Leavenworth, Washington.
Survivors of Michael Joseph Koziel include his brother, Edward W. Koziel, Jr. and his sister-in-law, Barbara Taylor-Koziel, of Milford, Connecticut, his sister, Kathleen, M. Koziel, his nephew, Salvatore A.E. Santamauro, both of Bradenton, Florida, the mother of his daughter and long-term friend, Carol Koziel, and his beloved daughter, Lindsay Grace Koziel, both of Carrollton, Georgia.
Michael Joseph Koziel spent the first 33 years of his life growing up in Greenwich, Connecticut, and then moving to Stamford, Connecticut. Michael Joseph Koziel graduated from Stamford High School in 1976.
Michael Joseph Koziel was a tradesman, beginning his career in construction, and later evolving into a ceramic tile, stone, and marble contractor. Michael Joseph Koziel moved to Georgia in the early 1990’s, where he eventually made a permanent home in Carrollton, Georgia. He was extremely hard working, and many homes around Georgia feature his beautifully skilled tile work.
Michael Joseph Koziel greatly enjoyed cooking extravagant meals, loved the Beatles and Elvis Presley with a passion, spent his free time riding his bike and hiking, and most significantly rallied for the New York Yankees baseball team and the New York Giants football team. Most of all, Mike loved getting to know and talking to people.
Michael Joseph Koziel was an outgoing person, who loved to make his family and friends laugh, and had a kind, generous, and loving heart. Once in Georgia, he adopted the nickname New York Mike, due to his strong New England accent. In Georgia is where Mike met and married, Carol Koziel, and had his cherished daughter, Lindsay Grace Koziel.
Michael Joseph Koziel was a proud parent, friend, and strong supporter of everyone he loved. Mike was involved in the Central-Carroll Marching Pride Props Crew, long after his daughter graduated from the High School Band Program. Mike constantly rejoiced in his daughter’s dreams, including her later career in the legal field. Mike enjoyed supporting his community and was a Friend of Bill. At the time of his passing, Michael Joseph Koziel had almost 15 years of sobriety. If Mike was still here, he would encourage everyone to live authentically, to love with all the soul of your being, and to laugh constantly and loudly. Michael Joseph Koziel was a big presence in any room he entered, and he will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure to meet him.
Michael Joseph Koziel was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Carrollton, Georgia. A blessing of the urn will take place prior to the service. A Celebration of Life will commence on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 12 p.m. in the chapel of Almon Funeral Home in Carrollton, GA. Friends and loved ones of Mike are invited to rejoice in his memory and to bring members to share with his daughter, Lindsay, and his family.”
