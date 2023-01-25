Michael Joseph Koziel

“It is with immense sadness to announce the passing of Michael Joseph Koziel of Carrollton, Georgia on January 17, 2023. Michael Joseph Koziel was born in Greenwich Hospital in Greenwich, Connecticut on July 7, 1958.

Michael Joseph Koziel was predeceased by his parents, Edward William Koziel and Jacqueline Alice Minasi Koziel, of Stamford, Connecticut and his older sister, Jacqueline Van Assen, of Leavenworth, Washington.

To send flowers to the family of Michael Koziel, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 28
Celebration of Life
Saturday, January 28, 2023
12:00PM
Almon Chapel
548 Newnan Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Celebration of Life begins.

Trending Videos