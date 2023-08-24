Michael Howard, 73, of Fayetteville, died on Aug. 21, 2023.

Celebration of Life services will be held on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Riverdale Chapel, 6580 Church St., Riverdale.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Howard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.