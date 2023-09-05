Mr. Michael Henry Sartore, age 72, of Temple passed away on Sunday, September 3, 2023. He was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on January 5, 1951. Mr. Sartore was the son of the late, Michael Anthony Sartore and the late, Wilma (Ricci) Sartore. In addition to his parents, Mr. Sartore is preceded in death by one brother, Larry Sartore.

Survivors include his wife, Jerri (Etheredge) Sartore of Temple; three sons and daughters-in-law, Michael and Kim Sartore of Jacksonville, Florida, Ron and Amy Steadham of Douglasville, and Trey and Tina Steadham of Temple; two daughters and sons-in-law, Melissa and Joe Bradley of Bowdon and Jessica and James Wortly of Centre, Alabama; two brothers and one sister-in-law, Richard and Diane Sartore of New Smyrna Beach, Florida and Robert Sartore of Bradenton, Florida; his grandchildren, Ryan Sartore, Nolan Sartore, Megan Steadham, Cameron Steadham, Jack Bradley, Sam Bradley, Hailey Bradley, Eli Bradley, Graclynn Sutton, Gilliann Sutton, and a number of other relatives.

