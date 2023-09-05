Mr. Michael Henry Sartore, age 72, of Temple passed away on Sunday, September 3, 2023. He was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on January 5, 1951. Mr. Sartore was the son of the late, Michael Anthony Sartore and the late, Wilma (Ricci) Sartore. In addition to his parents, Mr. Sartore is preceded in death by one brother, Larry Sartore.
Survivors include his wife, Jerri (Etheredge) Sartore of Temple; three sons and daughters-in-law, Michael and Kim Sartore of Jacksonville, Florida, Ron and Amy Steadham of Douglasville, and Trey and Tina Steadham of Temple; two daughters and sons-in-law, Melissa and Joe Bradley of Bowdon and Jessica and James Wortly of Centre, Alabama; two brothers and one sister-in-law, Richard and Diane Sartore of New Smyrna Beach, Florida and Robert Sartore of Bradenton, Florida; his grandchildren, Ryan Sartore, Nolan Sartore, Megan Steadham, Cameron Steadham, Jack Bradley, Sam Bradley, Hailey Bradley, Eli Bradley, Graclynn Sutton, Gilliann Sutton, and a number of other relatives.
Michael Henry Sartore was a peaceful man. He was soft spoken, and always listened more than he talked. He was proud of his Italian heritage and loved his family fiercely. He spent the majority of his life in the field of education. First, as an English and Drama teacher at Central High School and then as a Curriculum and Instruction Developer for JHT. He was an avid hiker and was proud to have spent the last 10 years traveling across the country with his wonderful and beautiful wife in their “big bus.” He loved crossword puzzles, golden retrievers, sailing, and woodworking. He taught us all to appreciate a glass of wine, pasta al dente, and good music like The Beatles and Simon & Garfunkel. To know him was to love him…and be loved by him. He adored his children and grandchildren and was so proud of us. He cheered us on in his quiet manner. He will always be remembered for the lessons taught, love provided, and memories made.
“Some of it’s magic and some of it’s tragic but I had a good life all the way.”—Jimmy Buffett
In accordance with the family’s arrangements, Mr. Sartore will be cremated.
Cremation services are being provided by Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Temple.
