Michael Henry Muse, 75, passed away on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. He was born on July 29, 1947. He is the son of the late Loy Muse and the late Lillian Frazier Muse.
Mike’s ultimate light of his life was his children and grandchildren. He was a hard worker and he owned Alabama Street Pawn Shop in Carrollton for many years. He was always willing to help people. He was an avid NASCAR fan and he enjoyed driving his corvette.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Cribbs Muse; brothers, Jimmy Muse, David Muse, Johnny Muse, Mark Muse and Harvey Muse; sister, Susan McGuire.
He is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Stefany and Fred Williams of Villa Rica, Ga, Nisha Muse and Jesse Abney of Carrollton, Ga, and Michelle Hollums of Griffin, Ga; son, Jim McDonald of Jackson, Ga sister, Janie Kilgore of Whitesburg, Ga; Steve Muse and Charles Muse both of Carrollton, Ga; grandchildren, Gabe, Maggie, Brooke Muse, Katelyn and Cam Agan, Kéarea Williams, Malaki Williams, Kyle Williams and Kristin Hollums; great-grandchildren, Kayden Agan, Oaklyn Agan and Rhett (Lil Henry) Agan.
In accordance with his wishes, he was cremated. The family will plan a celebration of life at a later date.
Messages of condolence may be sent to www.jones-wynn.com Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Inc., and Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements. 770-459-3694
