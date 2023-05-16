Michael Henry Muse, 75, passed away on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. He was born on July 29, 1947. He is the son of the late Loy Muse and the late Lillian Frazier Muse.

Mike’s ultimate light of his life was his children and grandchildren. He was a hard worker and he owned Alabama Street Pawn Shop in Carrollton for many years. He was always willing to help people. He was an avid NASCAR fan and he enjoyed driving his corvette.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Muse as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

