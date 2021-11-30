Master Michael “Harrison” Merrell, infant son, of Anthony Michael Merrell and Taylor Michelle Shelton Merrell, became an angel on Nov. 13, 2021.
He was born on June 23, 2020, in Coweta County, Georgia.
Harrison was the most perfect baby! He was sweet and innocent and the light of his whole family’s life. He loved everyone and every animal he ever met and that included bugs. He had the most beautiful blue eyes that were full of love for his Mom and Dad.
Our loving wild child made such a big place in all of our hearts in such a short time. Sometimes we don’t understand God’s plan. The only thing we can think of is God needed a perfect angel for heaven and we can’t wait to see him again.
He was met in heaven by his paternal grandfather, Michael Merrell.
Harrison is survived by his parents, Anthony Michael Merrell and Taylor Michelle Merrell, of Carrollton; paternal grandmother, Lisa Merrell, of Carrollton; step-grandmother, Tessy Merrell, of Ranburne, Alabama; maternal grandparents, Kevin and MaryAnn Shelton, of Sharpsburg, and, Robert and Tracy Brantley, of Carrollton.
In keeping with the family’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at Grace Covenant Church on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at 3 p.m. Pastor Dale Carver will be officiating.
The family will receive family and friends one hour prior to the service.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.