Michael Harper

Mr. Michael Anthony Harper, 62, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022.
He was born in Carrollton, Georgia, on July 12, 1959, son of Calvin Harper and the late Erline Cook Harper.
Mr. Harper was self-employed/owner of C & H Custom Cabinets and of the Christian faith. He enjoyed sports, family, and especially spending time with his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife, Martha Jean Harper; son and daughter-in-law, Derek Harper (Sarah), of Carrollton; daughters and son-in-law, Brittany Braden (Matt), of Carrollton, Heather Rooks, of Carrollton; grandchildren, Deven, Tucker, Dierks, Dylan, Italy, Weston, Paisley, Payton, Finley; sister and brother-in-law, Michele Moore (Michael), of Carrollton; brot
her and sister-in-law, Mark Harper (Tina), of Carrollton. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a sister, Teresa Lane Harper.
Celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church Worship Center with Pastor Marc Limbaugh and Pastor Tim Cook officiating and Tim Harris giving the eulogy. The family has asked that you wear your favorite sports team apparel.
The family respectfully asks for no flowers. In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting donations towards medical expenses via venmo: @Martha-Harper-10
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
