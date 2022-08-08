Michael H. “Coach” Lankford, age 72, passed away at home on August 4, 2022, surrounded by his family after a valiant struggle against Binswanger’s Disease. Born in Carrollton, Georgia, Mike was the son of the late Hosea Daniel and Elizabeth Willingham Lankford. He resided in the West Georgia area for most of his life.
Mike served in the U.S. Army between 1968-1971. He fought in the Vietnam War from 1969-1970 and was awarded the Army Commendation Medal, among other recognitions for his service. Mike returned to Carrollton in 1971 and enrolled at West Georgia College in 1973. A firm believer in the transformative power of education, he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Studies and Education, and later, a Master’s Degree in Secondary Education and Social Studies. He was a first-generation college student.
Mike’s education, gregarious personality, booming voice, and penchant for storytelling made him well-suited for his profession of teaching and coaching. He spent some of his happiest hours in the classroom or on the field/court. Mike taught courses in the social sciences and coached football, basketball, track, and tennis at various times throughout his career.
His almost forty years of teaching occurred in the halls of Heard County Junior High, Mt. Zion High, Paulding County High, and Carrollton High Schools. Mike was awarded the “Assistant Coach of the Year” in Football, Region 6-AAA in 2004 by the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association. He retired from full-time teaching and coaching in 2005. In retirement, Mike relished eating out or shopping in Carrollton in hopes of running into former students or colleagues, friends, or family. Many people’s errands have, at one time or another, taken just a bit longer than anticipated because they ran into Mike. When he saw someone he knew, Mike needed to regale them with a tale or take stock of what had occurred since he last saw them. These personal connections and sharing of stories drove Mike.
In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his parents-in-law Ross and Ella Mae Oliver, and his loyal fur-buddy Skipper, with whom he walked many miles. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Shirley Oliver Lankford, his son and his partner Ryan Lankford and Beth Thompson, his daughter and her partner Kathryn Lankford and Xenofon Konstantinou, grandsons Patrick, Garrett, Luke Lankford, and Jaden Thompson, sister and brother-in-law Jan and Lamar Robinson, brother Terry Lankford, brother- and sister-in-law Jerry and Jeanie Oliver, sister- and brother-in-law Carol and Ricky Wright, special niece Rachel Wright Snoddy, and a whole host of beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
In keeping with Mike’s wishes, his body was cremated. Visitation and a memorial service for Mike will be held Saturday, August 13th, 2022, at Almon Funeral Home and Chapel. The family will receive visitors from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and briefly after the service. The memorial will begin at 2 p.m. to honor Mike’s love of storytelling. Guests will be invited to share “Mike” stories near the end of the memorial service.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
