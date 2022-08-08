Michael H. "Coach" Lankford

Michael H. “Coach” Lankford, age 72, passed away at home on August 4, 2022, surrounded by his family after a valiant struggle against Binswanger’s Disease. Born in Carrollton, Georgia, Mike was the son of the late Hosea Daniel and Elizabeth Willingham Lankford. He resided in the West Georgia area for most of his life.

Mike served in the U.S. Army between 1968-1971. He fought in the Vietnam War from 1969-1970 and was awarded the Army Commendation Medal, among other recognitions for his service. Mike returned to Carrollton in 1971 and enrolled at West Georgia College in 1973. A firm believer in the transformative power of education, he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Studies and Education, and later, a Master’s Degree in Secondary Education and Social Studies. He was a first-generation college student.

