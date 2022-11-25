Michael Grover Prather, age 68 of Waco, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. He was born on April 4, 1954 to the late Grover Willie Prather and the late Willie Allen Prather.
Survivors include his wife, Elaine Hester Prather of Waco; daughter, Natasha Hardy and Thomas Wilkerson of Mt. Zion; son, Cody and Tiffany Prather of Dallas; step children, Christina and Bruce Mathis of Waco and Shaun Cintron and Rachel Cato of Ashland, Alabama; sisters, Teresa and Bob Hooper of Rome, Angie and Billy Cook of Anderson, SC and Gina and Dennis Wluff of Hiram; brother, Norman and Dorothy Prather of Clanton, Alabama; grandchildren, Kiley Samson, Dawson Wilkerson, Destiny Wilkerson, Shaylee Prather, Carolynn Mathis, Levi Mathis, DJ Mathis and Corey Mathis; two great grandchildren; special niece, Angel McCain of Silver Creek and other relatives and friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.