Mr. Michael Dumas, age 52, of Carrollton, Ga. died on January 21, 2023. Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday February 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Road, Carrollton, GA 30117. Interment will be Tuesday February 7, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. at Ga. National Cemetery, Canton, Ga. Viewing will be Friday February 3, 2023 from 2-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Dumas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

