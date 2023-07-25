Mr. Michael Cole II, age 37, of Chattahoochee Hills, GA passed away on June 4, 2023.
Michael was born September 24, 1985 in Ft. Polk, LA. He was die cutter with Container Graphics and enjoyed water sports and fishing in his spare time.
Updated: July 26, 2023 @ 3:44 pm
Michael is survived by his two sons, Gage and Knox Cole; his father and step-mother, Michael Cole Sr. and Tanya Cole of Chattahoochee Hills; his mother and step-father Bernadette and Scott McManigal; his maternal grandmother, Helen Phillips of Tucker; his brother, Ryan Cole of Temple; and the mother of his children, Mallory Cole of Wiggins, CO.
The family will receive friends at J. Collins Funeral Home, Saturday, July 29, 2023 from 11 a.m. until noon.
Memorial Service will be conducted Saturday, July 29, 2023 at noon from the Chapel of J. Collins Funeral Home with Rev. Joel Dover officiating.
To send condolences, visit our website at www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of arrangements.
