Michael Christopher Schmidt, 33, of Carrollton, went to Glory on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
He was born April 11, 1989, in Atlanta, the son of Mrs. Kerry DeAnn Schmidt Young and the late Mr. Ronald Eugene Young.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Michael Christopher Schmidt, 33, of Carrollton, went to Glory on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
He was born April 11, 1989, in Atlanta, the son of Mrs. Kerry DeAnn Schmidt Young and the late Mr. Ronald Eugene Young.
Michael was a faithful member of Old Pathway Baptist Church and was a born-again Christian. He loved traveling to the mountains with his family and enjoyed cars and gunsmithing. He worked as a diesel mechanic and enjoyed what he did. He will be truly missed by everyone who knew and loved him.
In addition to his dad, he is preceded in death by his grandparents, John H. Young, Gloria F. Young, Michael M. Schmidt and Barbara Ann Schmidt.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Sadie Katharine Schmidt; his children, Michael C. Schmidt Jr., Colin A. Schmidt, Casen J. Schmidt and Caraleena R. Schmidt; his mother, Kerry Young; and his brother, Morgan Young.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Chapel of Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 1 p.m. with Pastor Joe Darby and Bro. Terrell Hopkins officiating. Bro. Clark Herring with be delivering a eulogy.
The family will receive friends on Friday, March 10, 2023, from 5-7 p.m.
Interment will be held at The Carrollton City Cemetery and the following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Josh Key, Matt Wilterding, Matthew Beasley, Joshua Crew, Michael Rayburn and Jerry Hubbard Jr. Honorary pallbearers are Chris and Colin Schmidt, Tommy and Thomas Lemley.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the gofundme link https://gofund.me/81a55c13 to help with Michael’s family.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.