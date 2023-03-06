Michael Charles Overbey, 72 of Bremen passed away suddenly on March 3, 2023 at his residence.

He was born on November 29, 1950 in Valdosta, Georgia the son of the late Charles Richard Overby and Louette Alderman Overby.

Service information

Mar 10
Visitation
Friday, March 10, 2023
1:00PM-3:00PM
Bremen Church Of Christ
650 Alabama Avenue S
Bremen, GA 30110
Mar 10
Funeral
Friday, March 10, 2023
3:00PM
Bremen Church Of Christ
650 Alabama Avenue S
Bremen, GA 30110
