Michael Brunson

Mr. Michael Stephen Brunson, 45, of Temple, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.
He was born in Carrollton on Wednesday, April 28, 1976.
Mr. Brunson was very passionate about his beliefs. He worked for KRG Roofing in Temple as a supervisor and was known as a Legend in the local roofing industry. Michael was a good man who loved to spend time with his friends and family, most especially his son, Haiden.
Survivors include his son, Haiden Brunson, of Villa Rica; his mother, Darlene Hutchinson, of Temple; two brothers and one sister-in-law, Matthew and Danielle Roden, of Temple, and Mark Roden, of Temple; his sister and brother-in-law, Michele and Brian Parsons, of Carrollton; his grandmother, Barbara Hutchinson, of Villa Rica; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and a number of other relatives.
In accordance with Mr. Brunson’s wishes, he will be cremated.
Memorial services will be conducted on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at noon from Temple First Baptist Church with Rev. Christina Armstrong officiating.
The family will receive friends at the Church, prior to the service, from 11 a.m. until the service hour.
Inurnment will follow in West Georgia Memorial Park in Carrollton with Matthew Roden, T.j. Gray, Eric Roden and Haiden Brunson serving as pallbearers.
Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online Tribute Wall at www.croftfuneralhome.com.
Hutcheon-Croft Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.