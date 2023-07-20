Mr. Michael Boyd, age 66, of Carrollton, GA died on July 5, 2023. Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday July 22, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Rd, Carrollton, GA 30117. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

