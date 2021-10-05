Michael Blackwood

Michael Truiett Blackwood, 62, of Carrollton, passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021.
He was born on April 6, 1959, in Atlanta, Georgia, son of the late Robert Lewis Blackwood and Betty Hamilton Blackwood.
Michael graduated from Pebblebrook High School, where he met the love of his life, Tammy Gamblin.
Michael enjoyed a career as a truck driver for ARCH Aluminum & Glass Co. and more recently, Brad Cole Construction Co. He was a avid supporter of Toys for Tots and the Wounded Warrior Project. He also enjoyed volunteering with Midway Church’s Lifeline Mission Ministry.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Mary Nell Clay.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 41 years, Tammy Blackwood; his sons and daughters-in-law, Jeremy and Amanda Blackwood, and James Blackwood; and brother, Riddick Lewis Blackwood.
A celebration of life service will be conducted on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at noon from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Dr. Barry Thompson officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the hour of service.
In leu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Michael’s name to the Marine Toys for Tots Program at www.toysfortots.org.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
