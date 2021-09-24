Michael Bell, de 18 años, murió el 19 de septiembre de 2021.
El servicio de celebration of life se llevarán a cabo el viernes 24 de septiembre de 2021, a la 1 p.m. en Church Without Walls, 555 Chaucer Lane en Carrollton. La visualización será en la iglesia desde las 12:00 del mediodía hasta la hora del funeral. Seguirá el sepelio en Mount Harmony 581 Veterans Memorial Hwy SE, Mableton, GA 30126.
SE NECESITARÁ MÁSCARA DE TODOS LOS QUE ASISTIRAN A ESTOS EVENTOS. Los arreglos finales se han confiado a Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
Michael Bell, 18, died on Sept. 19, 2021.
Celebration of life service will be held on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Church Without Walls, 555 Chaucer Lane in Carrollton.
Viewing will be at the church from noon until the funeral hour. Interment will follow in Mount Harmony, 581 Veterans Memorial Highway SE in Mableton, Georgia.
MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
