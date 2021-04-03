Michael Joe Askew, 56, of Bowdon Georgia, died on March 29, 2021.
Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Bethenia United Methodist Church, 491 County Road 435 in Graham, Alabama, at 2 p.m. Georgia time. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
His viewing was on Friday, April 2, 2021, at Walker Funeral Home Chapel in Carrollton, Georgia, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
For the safety of the family and others the family request that everyone wear masks to the funeral service and the viewing.
Arrangements entrusted to Walker Funeral Home at 709 Alabama in Carrollton.
