Michael Anthony Stanford passed from this earth on September 9th, 2022, at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages of Lady Lakes, Florida, where he lived in retirement for the past five years.
He was born February 16, 1957, at Bremen General Hospital (later: Higgins) in Haralson County, to Isaac Weldon Stanford, Jr., and Allene Lambert Stanford, the third of eight siblings. He was a Christian by faith.
Mike was a member of the Class of 1975 at M. D. Collins High School in College Park, Georgia. His love for racing his Bultaco motorcycle, and his reputation playing Football for the Cougars, earned him the nickname Bull.
He was a tower crane operator by trade, following an apprenticeship with Heaton Crane, later working with Morrow, Maxim, Liebherr, Beers Construction, and others. His projects are still visible in the Atlanta skyline, in Seattle, and other cities of the U. S. Outside of the country, he worked on structures in the south of France and on the Atlantis resort in the Bahamas.
He was a lifelong rider of Harley-Davidson motorcycles, owning several, and enjoyed riding across the country to Bike Week in Sturgis and Daytona. Later in life he was able to ride the Tail of the Dragon from North Carolina to Tennessee before mobility issues caused him to park his bike for good.
Mike is survived by seven Stanford siblings: Sandra (Dale) Nix, Susan (Steve) Butler, Jerry Stanford, and Sharon Stanford, all of Bremen; David (Kathy) Stanford, New Smyrna Beach, FL; Peter Stanford, of Ogden, Utah, and Lisa (Shane) Mobley, of Centre, AL. He is also survived by step-daughter, Laura Avery Bolan, three grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by parents Isaac Weldon Stanford, Jr., and Allene Lambert Stanford, children Justin Adam Stanford and Julie Ann Stanford, niece Lynde Melissa Nix, and nephew Jansen Ryan Dailey.
As per Mike’s wishes, he was cremated, with services provided by Baldwin Brothers Funeral and Crematory Society, in The Villages. There will be a memorial service this fall in his hometown of Bremen, Ga.
To plant a tree in memory of Michael Stanford as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.