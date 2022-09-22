Michael Anthony Stanford

Michael Anthony Stanford passed from this earth on September 9th, 2022, at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages of Lady Lakes, Florida, where he lived in retirement for the past five years.

He was born February 16, 1957, at Bremen General Hospital (later: Higgins) in Haralson County, to Isaac Weldon Stanford, Jr., and Allene Lambert Stanford, the third of eight siblings. He was a Christian by faith.

