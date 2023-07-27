Michael Anthony Long, age 66, of Vernon, Florida sadly passed away on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. He was born on September 30, 1956, in Carrollton, Georgia, the son of the late Garland Long and Mrs. Martha Rudene Long.
In addition to his mother, he leaves behind to cherish his memory his daughters, Crystal (William) Jones of Lithia Springs, Georgia, Angel Sadowitz of Powder Springs, Georgia and Teri (Michael) Pannell of Carrollton, Georgia; brother, Rickie Long of Arizona; grandchildren, Austin, Alicia, Zachary, Jacob, Meagan, Allison, Tereaon, and Katherine and great-grandchildren, Cameron, Aubrey, Korbyn, Kendrew, Kaysen, and Raelynn.
The family will receive friends at the Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Saturday, July 29, 2023, from 1:00 PM until the hour of service.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 29, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. from the Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel, with Mr. William Jones officiating with the following gentleman serving as pallbearers: Austin Long, Jacob Barker, Zachary Barker, Geoffrey Teague, Steven Deerman, and Steve Hamilton. A private interment will be held at Carroll Memory Gardens at a later date.
The family would like to invite you to fellowship at 3602 Homewood Drive, Powder Springs, GA 30127, following the service for refreshments and to celebrate Mike’s life.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
To send flowers to the family of Michael Long, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.