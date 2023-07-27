Michael Anthony Long

Michael Anthony Long, age 66, of Vernon, Florida sadly passed away on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. He was born on September 30, 1956, in Carrollton, Georgia, the son of the late Garland Long and Mrs. Martha Rudene Long.

In addition to his mother, he leaves behind to cherish his memory his daughters, Crystal (William) Jones of Lithia Springs, Georgia, Angel Sadowitz of Powder Springs, Georgia and Teri (Michael) Pannell of Carrollton, Georgia; brother, Rickie Long of Arizona; grandchildren, Austin, Alicia, Zachary, Jacob, Meagan, Allison, Tereaon, and Katherine and great-grandchildren, Cameron, Aubrey, Korbyn, Kendrew, Kaysen, and Raelynn.

Service information

Jul 29
Visitation
Saturday, July 29, 2023
1:00PM-3:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Jul 29
Service
Saturday, July 29, 2023
3:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
