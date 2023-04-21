Michael Allyn Miller, 66, of Carrollton, Ga, passed away on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. He was born on September 30, 1956, the son of the late Allyn Miller and Frances Morris Johnston Miller.
Michael graduated from Carrollton High School and worked for many years as a welder. He loved working with his hands and would build model airplanes, cars, and trucks. Michael loved animals, but none compared to his dog, Callie, and cats, Deuce and Bella.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara Miller and son, Jeffrey Miller.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Dawn Cates Miller; children, Melissa Cook, Hunter (Brianna) Stevens, and Taylor Stevens; sister, Leigh Anne Miller; and brother, Mark Miller.
In keeping with Michael’s wishes, his body has been cremated and no services are planned.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
