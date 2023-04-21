Michael Allyn Miller

Michael Allyn Miller, 66, of Carrollton, Ga, passed away on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. He was born on September 30, 1956, the son of the late Allyn Miller and Frances Morris Johnston Miller.

Michael graduated from Carrollton High School and worked for many years as a welder. He loved working with his hands and would build model airplanes, cars, and trucks. Michael loved animals, but none compared to his dog, Callie, and cats, Deuce and Bella.

