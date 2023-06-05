Michael Allen “Hillbilly” Farmer

Michael Allen “Hillbilly” Farmer, age 64, of Whitesburg, Georgia, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at St. Francis Hospital following a long health battle. Hillbilly grew up in Newnan, Georgia, before settling down in Whitesburg over 45 years ago.

He owned and operated Hillbilly Grease until retiring. He never met a stranger and became a PawPaw to every kid he met. Throughout the community, he was known for his generous heart and his volunteering, when he was in better health.