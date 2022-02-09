An attempted traffic stop led to the arrest of an Atlanta man in Douglas County for drug trafficking following a vehicle pursuit.
Jerry Edwin Thornton, 34, of Atlanta, is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, cruelty to children first degree, fleeing or attempting to elude, reckless driving and several other charges on Tuesday, Feb. 8.
An investigation by the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement (ACE) Unit led to detectives attempting to initiate a traffic stop in Villa Rica. Thornton refused to bring his vehicle to a stop, according to authorities, and led detectives on to Interstate 20 and into Douglas County.
When ACE Unit detectives lost sight of the vehicle and discontinued the pursuit, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies were able to provide assistance and disable the vehicle. At the end of the pursuit, detectives learned that there was a 3-year-old child in the vehicle. Neither Thornton nor the child were injured.
Thornton was "weaving in and out of traffic and traveling at speeds over 100 mph," according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
Detectives were able to seize approximately two ounces of methamphetamine. Thornton was transported to the Douglas County Jail.
Thornton was denied bond during his initial court appearance Wednesday in Douglas County. He will be turned over to Carroll County after facing charges in Douglas, according to the DCSO.
The ACE (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement) Unit is a multi-agency collaborative effort between the Carrollton Police Department, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, and the University of West Georgia Police Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.