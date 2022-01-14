Q: I just bought a Christmas Cactus and was looking for support on social media, all I can find are groups on Holiday Cactus. Why are they taking “Christmas” out of the Cactus?
A: This is a very good question. Many beautiful flowers begin to appear every November, signaling that the Christmas, or holiday season, is upon us. Poinsettias with their red blooms and dark green leaves, the amaryllis bulbs in gift boxes, and the colorful Christmas Cactus. Due to its variety of colors, the “Christmas Cactus” has become increasingly popular. Unfortunately, few know that three main types of cactus fall under this category.
The most popular of these beautiful Brazilian epiphytes is what has become known as the Christmas Cactus. It shows up in the stores just in time for Thanksgiving with its exotic blooms of red, pink, orange, yellow, and white. Its ‘leaves', which are commonly called clades, are a deep green with crablike points on them. Though they are labeled Christmas Cactus, these plants are Schlumbergera truncate or Thanksgiving Cactus. The nurseries that grow them know their range of color is much broader than the true Christmas Cactus, they travel better and bloom earlier, so for marketing purposes, they knowingly mislabel them Christmas Cactus and fill the shelves with their glory.
The Schlumbergera bridgesii or Schlumbergera x buckleyi, the true Christmas Cactus does not bloom until closer to Christmas and is not sold in stores until spring! The clades on the Christmas cactus are smoother with thee rounded serrations on the edges. Some refer to the three smooth edges as “The Three Wise Men.” The flowers are elongated like their cousin the Thanksgiving Cactus, but the colors are limited to a range of magenta red to light pink.
The third main holiday cactus is the Schlumbergera gaertneri, the Easter Cactus. This beauty is a little bit more finicky than the Thanksgiving and Christmas Cactus. It will show signs of stress at the slightest over or under-watering. Its clades are slightly more elongated, are flattened out with rounded scallops, and have more bristles on the ends. It will grow its first buds in the early spring around February or March, thus the name Easter Cactus. In addition, its flowers are more round in diameter.
All of these tropical wonders have similar requirements as they originated from Brazil. They are epiphytic, meaning they grow air roots and cling to trees in crevices that collect water. They need well-drained soil and high humidity. I find a mix of one-third succulent potting soil, one-third Orchid mix, and one-third perlite or sand to be an effective mix. Watering should be done from the top and allowed to drain from holes in the bottom of the pot. Overwatering is a problem as it causes root rot and death. Make sure that you only water the plant when the top inch of soil is dry. Many find once a week or two is sufficient. Since they are not desert cactus, they do enjoy frequent misting. They love the sun, but not direct sunlight. While many say a south-facing window is best, mine love their west-facing window and bloom from November until April most years. These beauties also love to be outside in the summer but make sure they are shaded and do not get direct, hot sun. When the clades turn pinkish, they are sunburned and need to be sheltered.
Some say they must be placed in the dark to get them to bloom. However, as the days get shorter in the fall and winter, this is often enough to prompt them to bloom, especially if they have been outside until the weather starts to get cooler (50°F). I have never moved mine to a dark closet and have always had blooms. Furthermore, these plants can outlive their owners and become much too large to move twice a day. It is not unheard of for one of these lovelies to live 50 to 100 years or more!
So, to answer your question as to why many groups have changed their names to “Holiday Cactus” it is simply because there are more than just Christmas Cactus that give us their winter splendor. In recognizing that there are different types of tropical cacti, the enthusiast that is addicted to their marvelous blooms can gather as many different types and colors as their heart desires. For people that just love their beauty and couldn't care less about the differences and scientific names, I say, “A Holiday Cactus by any name would be just as beautiful!” Enjoy them. Happy Holiday Cactus to you all.
If you have more questions about horticultural issues, contact a Master Gardener Extension Volunteer at the UGA Cooperative Extension Carroll County Office at 900 Newnan Road in Carrollton by phone at 770-836-8546 or via email at ccmg@uga.edu.
