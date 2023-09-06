Merriweather named GSC Freshman of the Week; Kennedy named Player of the Game

One game. One interception. And one Gulf South Conference Freshman of Week Honor.
It was quite the debut for redshirt freshman Michael Merriweather and the young defensive back garnered attention from the league after his first game of the 2023 season.
Against Limestone, the Columbus native made four tackles and intercepted his first career pass in the game’s fourth quarter.
Merriweather is the first freshman to win the GSC Freshman of the Week award since Ashaud Roberson won it last season.
Along with Merriweather’s conference honors, a monster effort from one of the newest members of the Pack fueled a big night on the ground for the Wolves in the 2023 opener against Limestone on Thursday evening, earning Wesley Kennedy III the Scott Evans Automotive Group Player of the Game.
Kennedy rushed 10 times for 169 yards on the night, including an 82-yard burst for one of two rushing touchdowns for the Wolves against Limestone. Kennedy worked his way through the line on the big run, then spun out of the grasp of a defender and was off to the races.
As a team on the evening, the Wolves rushed for 228 yards, including 74 yards and a pair of touchdowns from Kennedy’s backfield mate Rajaez Mosley.
The Wolves now head for the longest trip of the year, taking on Texas A&M-Kingsville on Saturday. evening in Kingsville, Texas.
Scott Evans Automotive Group is a family-owned group of dealerships by UWG Track & Field Alum Scott Evans.
A longtime partner of UWG Athletics
