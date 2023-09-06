Merriweather named GSC Freshman of the Week; Kennedy named Player of the Game

UWG defensive back made four tackles and had his first career interception last Thursday in a win over Limestone, earning him Gulf South Conference Freshman of the Week honors.

 Photo Credit UWG Athletics

One game. One interception. And one Gulf South Conference Freshman of Week Honor.

It was quite the debut for redshirt freshman Michael Merriweather and the young defensive back garnered attention from the league after his first game of the 2023 season.