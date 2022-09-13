The UWG defense pitched a shutout against Morehouse for the second consecutive year on Saturday evening, with senior defensive tackle Malcolm Mercer leading the charge in a 42-0 victory over the Maroon Tigere in Atlanta.
Mercer was all over the field for the Wolves in the game, collecting seven tackles, including 2.5 for a loss, all of which were sacks. He was instrumental in a defensive effort that allowed just 115 yards total against Morehouse including just 17 total yards in the second half.
