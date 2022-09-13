Following UWG's 42-0 win at Morehouse on Saturday, a pair of Wolves have garnered attention from the Gulf South Conference. Malcolm Mercer was named the league's Defensive Player of the Week while Reilly Mason was named Freshman of the Week.
Mercer, a junior from Americus, made a big impact in the middle of the Wolves' defense, leading the way with seven tackles and recording 2.5 sacks against the Maroon Tigers. West Georgia's defensive effort was strong, holding Morehouse to 115 yards of total offense and allowing zero points for UWG's 30th shutout in school history.
