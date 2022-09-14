Women's Soccer player Haley Brinkman and football player Malcom Mercer have both been named this week's UWG Student-Athlete of the Week.
Brinkman was in goal for both of UWG's clean sheet wins last week, finishing 2-0 against Georgia College and Valdosta State. The junior goalkeeper made five saves and faced 26 shots in both games combined.
Mercer, a junior defensive lineman, led the defense with seven tackles and 2.5 sacks. The Americus native helped hold Morehouse to only 115 yards of offense throughout the game and kept the Maroon Tigers out of the endzone for the 30th shutout in school history.
Also nominated for Female Student Athlete of the Week were Sarah Pipping (Women's Volleyball), Catherine Reeves (Women's Soccer), Catherine Reeves (Women's Soccer), Hillary Resendiz (Women's Soccer), and Florence Pegrum (Women's Soccer).
Other nominations for Male Student-Athlete of the Week were Zion Custis (Football), Deontae Overstreet (Football), and Reilly Mason (Football)
