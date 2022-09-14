Mercer, Brinkman Student Athlete of the Week

Goalkeeper Haley Brinkman (left) and Defensive Lineman Malcom Mercer (right) were named the University of West Georgia's Student-Athletes of the week.

Women's Soccer player Haley Brinkman and football player Malcom Mercer have both been named this week's UWG Student-Athlete of the Week.

Brinkman was in goal for both of UWG's clean sheet wins last week, finishing 2-0 against Georgia College and Valdosta State. The junior goalkeeper made five saves and faced 26 shots in both games combined.

Trending Videos