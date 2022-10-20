This past weekend I was on retreat with some clergy friends. We found ourselves at Mepkin Abbey in Monck’s Corner, South Carolina. The 3200-acre property lies along the Cooper River north of Charleston. Established in 1949 by monks from Gethsemani, Kentucky, the Abbey belongs to the Order of Cistercians of the Strict Observance, a Roman Catholic monastic community formalized by St. Benedict of Nursia in the 6th century. Also known as Trappists, from the village of La Trappe, France, the monks of Mepkin Abbey commit to a vocation of prayer and solitude that includes praying seven times a day starting with vigils at 3:20 am and ending with compline at 7:35 pm. Weekly, they sing through the psalter, offering the words of lament, comfort, and thanksgiving to God, all the while keeping silence in between their prayers.
I asked Father Joe Tedesco, our host, and the Superior of the Abbey, how the monks formed community through their long periods of silence. He said that one can learn a lot about one’s brothers when you pray and work alongside each other every day. The monks do engage in conversation when necessary, such as when visitors like us come to learn about Mepkin Abbey. Father Joe shared about the history of the Abbey, telling us how Henry Laurens, President of the Continental Congress from 1777-78, founded Mepkin Plantation in 1762. It flourished as a rice plantation and was eventually acquired by publisher and philanthropist Henry Luce and his wife Clara Booth Luce in 1936. In 1949, they donated a large portion of the property for the founding of Mepkin Abbey. Over the last 73 years, the Abbey has been an integral part of the community, at one time supplying eggs, timber, and bread to the public. The Abbey currently grows mushrooms for area restaurants and customers. The thirteen monks who currently reside at Mepkin keep a full schedule of work and prayer as they host retreats and run a gift shop.
