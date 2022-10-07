The first week of October, this year the 2nd through 8th, is recognized as Mental Illness Awareness Week. And even though that may have already passed, it is still a good opportunity to talk about mental illness and just how common it is. It is also a good opportunity to think about our perceptions and feelings about mental illness – what we think about when we hear those words – and how society’s attitude toward mental health struggles is shifting, slowly but surely. Maybe yours is too.

The fact is, mental illness is much more common than many people realize – and it can, and does, affect people of all ages, races, genders and socioeconomic circumstances. Sometimes mental illness can be a chronic condition, but sometimes it is temporary. In either case, access to treatment – therapy, medication and self-care – is critical. In every case, recovery is possible.

