Mental health help in jail

Being sent to jail may have been a blessing, said Timothy Carey, 27, an inmate at the Haralson County Jail and a participant in a partnership between the jail and Haralson Behavioral Health.
He’s been in jail for almost six months, charged with aggravated assault and burglary. Being incarcerated has given him a chance to sit still and really think about how he wants to live, he said.
As Carey speaks, he leans forward in a chair in the office of Sheriff Stacy Williams, a jail jumpsuit hanging on his slender frame. He said that one thing he knows is that he wants a better life for himself and for his daughter.
He knows he can have that better life if he gets help for his mental illness, Carey said.
“I’ve got to focus on her,” he said.
The criminalization of mental illness
Carey’s been seeing counselors from Haralson Behavioral Health who visit the jail as part of a program that provides mental health treatment, both counseling and medication if necessary, to inmates who need it. Carey is one of the 20% — or one in five — of U.S. adults who suffer from serious mental illness. People with mental illness are overrepresented in prison and jail populations.
The National Institute of Corrections website, Bureau of Justice Statistics estimated that in 2006, a staggering 705,600 mentally ill adults were in state prisons. Another 78,800 were in federal prisons and 479,900 were in local jails.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness website states that two in five inmates have a history of mental illness — 37% in state and federal prisons and 44% in local jails. Additionally nearly 25% of the people shot and killed by police officers between 2015 and 2020 had a mental health condition.
For juvenile offenders, the statistics are even more startling. NAMI estimates that about 70% of youth in the juvenile justice system have a diagnosable mental health condition and youths in detention are 10 times more likely to suffer from psychosis than those in the community at large.
Most jails and juvenile detention centers are not equipped to help those with mental illness, said Jamie Brown, interim director of Haralson Behavioral Health. But inmates’ access to mental health care is extremely important to the entire community, she said.
Many of the mentally ill may not even be in the jail if they had gotten the help they needed earlier, she said.
But the state of Georgia is not good at providing access to mental health care to its residents. According to Mental Health America, in 2021, the state ranked 51st — dead last, in the country (District of Columbia is included in state rankings) for access to mental health care. This year is not its first at the bottome of the rankings, the state was also ranked 51st in 2020.
Our local resource
Haralson County though has Haralson Behavioral Health, which provides mental health care and treatment for substance abuse to county residents. The clinic accepts insurance, but also accepts those without insurance.
The staff tries not to turn away anyone who needs help, Brown said. Clients can even get transportation to and from the clinic if that is keeping them from seeing counselors, she said.
Thanks to the partnership with the Haralson County Jail, Haralson Behavioral Health also provides therapy to inmates, Brown said. The jail has it’s own medical staff, she said. But the counselors provide a different kind of health care. The counselors offer counseling, access to medicine, group therapy including skills such as money management, socialization, healthy living, as well as help connecting inmates with social service resources.
It’s all an effort to prepare them for when they are released from the jail, said Brandy Porter, a licensed clinical social worker, who leads the therapy at the jail. The goal is to reduce recidivism, she said.
“When I first moved here I was shocked one at the amount of meth use here and there’s no resources,” Porter said.
Porter celebrated her own 13th year of recovery last month, she said.
“Where I got clean, there was all kinds of resources,” Porter said.
Without them, when people get out of jail and return to the same environment, the same people, the same places, the same problems that propelled them into committing the crime that landed them in jail, they just pick up their old habits, she said.
“If they don’t work on them and get the help they need then, they’re going to go right back into the community and commit the same crimes again,” Porter said. “It’s just the vicious cycle.”
Carey learned the hard way. He had given up on getting help for his mental illness.
“I’m mental health-ed to death, really,” Carey said. “I’m not even gonna lie. I’ve been going my whole life.”
It helped him for a while. He had a good job working for a metal roofing company. He had a family.
But then his mom died and it sent him into a tail spin. He felt like he was all alone and depressed. At the same time, his therapist was changing his medicines trying to find the best treatment for him. The medicine wasn’t helping, Carey said. So, he turned to other drugs that he got illegally, Carey said.
The other drugs did provide relief for a while, but when he came down from the high, he felt worse, he said. He couldn’t cope and eventually ended up in Haralson County Jail.
Brown said it’s not uncommon for clients to not necessarily get the relief they hope for from their medicine right away.
”Medicine’s one of those things where there’s not really a one size fits all,” Brown said. “There’s clients we’ve had that it’s taken three, six months to find the right combination for them.”
In the meantime, the client who does not have adequate coping skills to deal with the problems life is throwing at him or her, may try to self medicate and that can lead to jail, she said.
Why treat inmates?
Sheriff Stacy Williams said one of his priorities when he ran for sheriff was to provide better access to mental health care for inmates.
“People with mental illness, they have a special place in my heart,” Williams said. “A lot of these folks commit crimes and do things that if they didn’t have mental illness they probably wouldn’t be in here. They wouldn’t be in the situation they were in.”
So Williams tried to help them by bringing the counselors to them, he said. Porter comes to the jail to work with the inmates. It’s the safest way to offer the service to them, he said.
“This is a free service that we’re trying, to help the people that we serve in our facility,” Williams said. “If we can just help one out of 10 … then we’ve done our job.”
When people are booked into the jail the forms they fill out include questions about their mental health and drug history. If they disclose issues with one or both, they can be recommended for the program.
When Carey came in he looked like he was in distress, Williams said. So, he was recommended and Carey agreed to try.
Brown said the counselors try to connect with the inmates on a personal level so that they will continue to come to them for service even after they get out of jail. It creates a much healthier way of life for them and their families, she said.
“When people go into jails they go into a very controlled environment; there’s no control over their daily lives,” Brown said. “When they come back into society, then they’re responsible for everything. So what we want to do is bridge that gap, that gap from when somebody gets out of jail to how do they restart their life again.”
Behavioral Health is more than just a mental health clinic. The clinic connects clients to a host of social services to find a job, housing, food stamps and even socialization, she said.
“We’re providing a safety net for them,” Brown said.
Carey is now back on medicine, this time one that works for him, and is hoping to be released from jail soon. He feels better now and knows it’s because of the medicine and the counseling, Carey said.
“With this program, I’m going to show them how serious I am,” he said earnestly. “I’m not that good at expressing myself, but with Mental Health I can for some reason. I know I can trust them and I know everything’s gonna be OK.”
