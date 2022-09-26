The University of West Georgia dominated in the third annual Gary Wilson Invitational, placing four Wolves in the top ten on their way to a first-place finish.
Trenton Jackson paced the Wolves finishing third, clocking in with a time of 26:41.71. Seniors Derek Gallardo and Tim Feezor finished fourth and fifth respectively with times of 27:06.49 and 27:15.73. Freshmen Bruno Valdez rounded out the top ten finishing with a time of 28:20.78.
Three more freshmen were able to finish top fifteen, with Mehari Van der Riet finishing 13th with a time of 28:45.14. Slade Smith and Anthony Garcia placed 14th and 15th coming at 28:51.52 and 28:55.20.
The Wolves won by a comfortable margin earning 35 points, while Morehouse scored 75 points.
The University of West Georgia women's cross-country team finished third in the annual Gary Wilson Invitational scoring 77 points. North Georgia was first with a point total of 26, while Dalton State scored 36 points.
Junior Adela Belohlavova was the first Wolf to cross the finish line, finishing 12th with a time of 20:18.20. Coley Branum was the next UWG runner to complete the 5k run coming in at 21:04.00, good enough for 16th. Sophomores Stephanie Beltran and Joycelyn Tifrea finished 20th and 21st posting times of 21:20.18, and 21:20.97.
Catherine Greer and Kendal Sparks placed 24th and 26th respectively, while Madeline Gaskin finished 31st.
The Wolves are back in action on October 7th at the Royals Challenge in Charlotte, North Carolina on October 7th.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.