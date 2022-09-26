Trenton Jackson

 Photo Courtesy UWG Athletics

The University of West Georgia dominated in the third annual Gary Wilson Invitational, placing four Wolves in the top ten on their way to a first-place finish.

Trenton Jackson paced the Wolves finishing third, clocking in with a time of 26:41.71. Seniors Derek Gallardo and Tim Feezor finished fourth and fifth respectively with times of 27:06.49 and 27:15.73. Freshmen Bruno Valdez rounded out the top ten finishing with a time of 28:20.78.

