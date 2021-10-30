Motorists pass along Trojan Drive every day and seldom give a thought to the large rock in front of the Carrollton Board of Education’s main office. If they do notice, perhaps they wonder what that big rock is doing there in the first place.
The reason for the rock is found on the front: a metal plaque stained green with age and dedicated to the person who, in large part, created the Carrollton city school system 135 years ago.
The piece of Carroll County granite is a memorial to Dr. William Washington Fitts, physician, drug store owner, civic leader — and perhaps the most important educational leader the county has known. He died over a century ago but left a legacy that was the foundation of Carrollton’s school system.
A lot has happened to the memorial since it was dedicated in 1917. Drinking fountains that were originally a part of the monument are now gone. And the rock was moved in 2008 from its original location on College Street where it was on the campus of a school building that no longer exists.
For many older Carrollton school graduates, Fitts’ memorial is a part of their shared memory. Younger generations may barely recognize his name.
Fitts was born in Elbert County in 1830, but shortly afterward his family relocated to Monroe County in west central Georgia. A biographical sketch of him published in 1896 noted he was “educated in an old-time log school house with a dirt floor,” lit by holes cut into the logs.
His teacher taught him spelling, reading and writing from Noah Webster’s “Blue-Backed Speller,” and “Smiley’s Arithmetic,” both of which were standard, if primitive, educational texts of the day.
From that beginning, Fitts became an educator himself, and by 1855 he was in Bowdon serving as that city’s first schoolteacher. Two years later, when Bowdon College was founded. Fitts took a leadership role, but soon left to pursue an entirely new career: medicine.
Fitts apprenticed with two senior doctors in Atlanta before entering the Atlanta Medical College (a forerunner of Emory) in 1860. He practiced in Calhoun until the Civil War broke out. He went to Alabama and enlisted with the 44th Alabama Infantry, with which he served as a surgeon and rose to the rank of major. But, according to his obituary, “hard service in Virginia” forced him to abandon a military career.
He returned to Carroll County and began his practice as one of the few doctors in a county that was a vast wilderness, which meant that he spent most of his time on horseback. As the Carroll Free Press noted in his obituary:
“All Carroll County was his territory and his life was necessarily hard and strenuous. Answering all calls on horseback and fording all streams, he would return from a call beyond Bowdon only to find one awaiting him [in] Villa Rica or Whitesburg, and nothing ever delayed him. For a large part of his life he [was] heard to say he averaged less than five hours sleep daily.”
Yet as a doctor, Fitts became a prominent person in the county. He was closely involved in both civic and business affairs. He also became a businessman, running a pharmacy on the square and serving as a director of Mandeville Mills and the First National Bank (later known as People’s Bank.) When the railroad first came to Carrollton, he was instrumental in having it routed to the city.
But education was always a big part of his life. In July 1886, the Free Press reported on a group of prominent citizens — Fitts among them — interested in organizing a public school system for the city.
It was not a popular idea. A tribute to Fitts noted that public schools at the time were considered an experiment, and some community leaders apparently fought the idea of a school system. But on Nov. 26, 1886, the state Legislature approved the creation of a Board of School Commissioners, and Fitts was subsequently elected as president. For the next 30 years, until his death, he stayed in that post.
Fitts donated land he owned on College Street for the first public school, which was built in the late 1890s — a large two-story building that remained in use until the schools on Maple Street and White Street were built.
In May 1917, one year and two months after Fitts’ death, students, faculty and city officials gathered to dedicate his memorial in front of the College Street school building, a gift by the Alumni Association of Carrollton High School.
Quarried from an unknown location in Carroll County, the block of granite was chosen — according to a newspaper account — because it typified “the faithfulness of Dr. Fitts.” Drinking fountains on either side of the block, the newspaper said, “are fitting emblems of the continuous and willing services to the children of the schools.”
For over 90 years the monument remained at that location, even after the original College Street school building was demolished in the early 1950s, replaced with the building that currently serves as county offices. Over time, the drinking fountains disappeared from the granite block, and the monument itself came under increasing risk of damage from passing motorists.
In September of 2008, the monument was removed from College Street and transported to Trojan Drive, fittingly in front of the city’s school headquarters. Now nearly a century old, the letters on the metal plaque are filled in with a green patina.
A tribute to Fitts, adopted by the school board after his death, noted that when he was first appointed president, he sat down with his fellow board members, looked them in the eye and said, “now, gentlemen, you have elected me president and if you do not do as I say” -he paused for effect — “I will do as you say.”
That was the spirit of cooperation that his contemporaries said remained with him throughout his life as he guided the school system he had helped create. Over the 30 years of his tenure he only missed four meetings of the school board; the last one he attended was a month before he died.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.