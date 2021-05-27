A local annual tradition to kick off Memorial Day Weekend will be held Saturday when the Carroll County Veterans Memorial Park Association holds its “Memorial Day Program in the Park” beginning at 10:30 a.m. with patriotic music by the Carrollton Wind Ensemble conducted by Terry Lowery.
This year’s program will highlight the Memorial Park’s history and honor those who have made what has been called one of the finest veterans parks in Georgia. County Commission Chair Michelle Morgan will re-dedicate the park on which construction began in 2000 and was followed by the original dedication on Nov. 10, 2001.
Currently, there are 28 walls featuring the names of more than 1,300 veterans from Carroll County, and a 29th wall is under construction. Featured are walls with the names of veterans who were born and raised in Carroll County or who live or have lived here.
The park also has a POW/MIA “Missing in Action Table” that was created by Drake Pauley, a Carroll County School System student and Eagle Scout. The table is set for one to symbolize “the fragility of one prisoner alone against his or her suppressors.”
Another commemorative wall in the park honors women from Carroll County who have served in the military. One particular monument lists the total number of American women who have served and died in each of he country’s military conflicts from the Civil War to Iraq.
More than 1.1 million women have served, and more than 1,100 have been killed in action.
In 2002, the first Wall of Honor was completed with 24 plaques honoring veterans. Today, there are 28 completed walls which contain more than 1,300 names of Carroll County veterans, and a 29th is underway.
Each plaque is a 16-inch tablet of white marble. A total of 48 plaques are on each side of the wall.
Also at the Memorial Park is a monument that memorializes local law enforcement officers and firefighters who have died in the line of duty.
To place a name on a wall, a contribution of $300 or more may be made payable to the Carroll County Veterans Memorial Park, Inc. and mailed to P.O. Box 1062, Carrollton, GA 30112.
Since the Park has been approved by the IRS as a Section 501(C) as a tax exempt organization all donations are tax deductible.
For more information, contact Credentials Chairman Bill Maddox (770-832-6442) or President Barry Gordon (770-838-0080).
