Under blue skies and with a light breeze gently blowing the American flag and banners representing the military services and past wars, “Celebrating Our Military Veterans” was the theme of the Memorial Day Ceremony held Saturday at the Carroll County Veterans Memorial Park in Carrollton.
The annual event is organized by American Legion Post 143 which was established by 30 local World War I veterans in 1935. The ceremony honors veterans who gave their lives in defense of their country.
Following a selection of patriotic music performed by the Carrollton Wind Ensemble and the Carroll County Community Chorus under the direction of Terry Lowry, Lt. Col. Barry Gardner, United States Army Retired, welcomed attendees. Members of the Carrollton High School Air Force Junior ROTC presented the colors, and Lt. Col. Gardner led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance, and Ned Watson sang the National Anthem.
Highlighting the program was the laying of a wreath by the Central High School Air Force Junior ROTC, salute by the Legion Post 143 Honor Rifle Squad and the playing of “Taps.”
Also during the program, Donald Levans, former Post 143 Commander, recognized “Park Partners” who have been instrumental in the creation of the park that overlooks Highway 16, Newnan Road in Carrollton.
Concluding the ceremony was the singing of “God Bless America” by the Community Chorus, the raising of colors by the Post 143 Honor Guard and final remarks by Lt. Col. Gardner.
The Carroll County Veterans Memorial Park features numerous granite walls that include the names of military veterans who are currently living or who have lived in Carroll County at some time or who have Carroll County connections and have honorably served their country. This includes any period of service in the Armed Services in which the individual is currently serving or has been honorably separate from active or inactive service, beginning with the American Revolutionary War.
For general information about the park and scheduled events, contact Barry Gardner at 770-838-0080 or bjg008@bellsouth.net.
Information regarding the purchase of plaques on the Walls of Honor can be obtained by contacting Bill and Wanda Maddox at 770-832-6442. Proof of military service is required when ordering plaques.
