Under blue skies and with a light breeze gently blowing the American flag and banners representing the military services and past wars, “Celebrating Our Military Veterans” was the theme of the Memorial Day Ceremony held Saturday at the Carroll County Veterans Memorial Park in Carrollton.

The annual event is organized by American Legion Post 143 which was established by 30 local World War I veterans in 1935. The ceremony honors veterans who gave their lives in defense of their country.

