2022 has been an especially busy year for Melvins. Originally from Montesano, Washington but now based in Los Angeles, California, they have charged forward on their singular trajectory for nearly 40 years. Singer/guitarist Buzz Osborne and drummer/singer Dale Crover have been the mainstays of the band over those years, but for the last seven years, their primary bassist has been Redd Kross singer/bassist Steven Shane McDonald. This lineup has become one of the most dynamic and entertaining of the band’s career, bringing a mirthful yet menacing attack of high volume, odd time signatures, dropped D and C tunings, and tempering them with pitch-shifted vocal wackiness, unique percussive elements, and noise. It is a molten stew of styles, and I never know what to expect from their live set, let alone their recorded releases.
As the band began in the eighties, there are plenty of groups whose material they have covered across the decades. I have seen them play songs by underground bands such as Flipper, (“Sacrifice”) The Wipers, (“Youth of America”), and the aforementioned Redd Kross, (“Charlie”) but the band is also often known to cover classic songs by The Rolling Stones, (“Sway”) The Beatles, (“I Want To Hold Your Hand”, “I Want to Tell You”) The Who, (“My Generation”) Alice Cooper, (“Halo of Flies”) and Queen (“Now I’m Here”) and I have witnessed these renditions live as well. I have also heard them do a capella renditions of “The Star Spangled Banner” and “Amazing Grace”.
With his over-sized, wavy, gray hairdo and his stage apparel resembling a bizarre, psychedelic smock, Osborne stalks the area on stage right back and forth with his guitar. He always seems to be totally invested in the night’s performance. Crover, his drum kit heavy-laden with various cymbals and percussive elements, is always synchronized with him in their generated sounds. Since joining the group in 2015 McDonald has become the foil of the other two, dressed in what appears to be a middle eastern wedding suit with his matching white or black bass guitar. It is comical to watch him slink and prance his lanky frame of more than six feet in height, his long, sweeping mane juxtaposing Osborne’s on stage left. They form a yin-yang of sorts when playing together, elements of chaos and order combined within their performance.
Within the last 18 months, Melvins have released three albums. “Working with God” and “Five Legged Dog” were released in February and October of 2021 respectively. “Bad Mood Rising” came out this past September. Their albums always intrigue me, and I am routinely amused by the attendees at their concerts. We are all there to hear and see them play our favorites of their songs like “Hooch”, “Oven”, and “The Bit”. As they have over 34 official releases, they can always surprise us with classic songs or those that are brand new.
I have regularly attended Melvins concerts for the last 25 years. Since this year’s beginning, I have witnessed the band in person at The Tabernacle in Atlanta, Georgia, at Saturn in Birmingham, Alabama, and the Bijou Theater in Knoxville, Tennessee. I am always excited to watch them play and hear their songs, and each show I attended was completely thrilling for me. I had hoped to see them one more time this year in October when they played the 40 Watt Club in Athens, Georgia on a Friday night. Due to other commitments I had, it was not to be.
Luckily, Melvins fans like me who were yearning for more were treated to a live concert at New York’s Irving Plaza via www.veeps.com on this year’s Black Friday. The show was professionally filmed on September 29 of this year, and it, along with other recorded material, was streamed at 9 pm that evening. It can be reviewed until December 9, which means the band in all its sonic and visual glory can further be enjoyed for another week. I plan to watch the concert as many times as I can, priming myself for the next time I can attend a Melvins concert in person.
