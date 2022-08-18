Mr. Melvin Simmons, age 73, of Carrollton, Ga. died on August 15, 2022. Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday August 20, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Rd, Carrollton, Ga. 30117. Viewing will be Friday August 19, 2022 from 3-7 p.m. at the funeral home. MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

To plant a tree in memory of Melvin Simmons as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

