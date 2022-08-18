Mr. Melvin Simmons, age 73, of Carrollton, Ga. died on August 15, 2022. Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday August 20, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Rd, Carrollton, Ga. 30117. Viewing will be Friday August 19, 2022 from 3-7 p.m. at the funeral home. MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
Trending Recipes
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Richard Engel says his son Henry has died, aged six after being diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder in 2017.
- Shaquille O’Neal loves to buy his fans gifts
- Aubrey Plaza says it means 'everything' for her to be cast on The White Lotus
- David Harbour says Mr Jones by Counting Crows would be his 'embarrassing' Vecna song
- Jets plan to start Zach Wilson in opener if cleared
- Eighteen AGs investigating Morningstar's ESG policies, alleged anti-Israel bias
- Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended 11 games, fined $5M
- Lithium-ion battery recycling firm plans Georgia plant, but taxpayer incentives are unknown
Most Popular
Articles
- Temple councilwoman involved in car crash
- Insurance commissioner announces arrest made for fraud
- UWG names new associate vice president
- Carrollton woman arrested after a year on the loose
- Crash on I-20 sends one to hospital
- Boykin leads HGBA football for 2nd consecutive season
- West Georgia Tech holds ribbon cutting for new Carroll Campus
- VR man accused inappropriate acts in front of children
- King reacts to Allstate rate increase
- Bowdon approves millage and alcohol license
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.