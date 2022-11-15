Melvin Perry

Charles Melvin Perry, 78, of Carrollton, passed away on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

Mr. Perry was born in Coweta County, on June 15, 1944, the son of the late Hubert Lee Perry and Cornelia Lucile Helton Perry. He was a retired machine operator having worked at WPD Lumber Yard and a member of Consolation Baptist Church.

To send flowers to the family of Melvin Perry, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos