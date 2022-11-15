Charles Melvin Perry, 78, of Carrollton, passed away on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.
Mr. Perry was born in Coweta County, on June 15, 1944, the son of the late Hubert Lee Perry and Cornelia Lucile Helton Perry. He was a retired machine operator having worked at WPD Lumber Yard and a member of Consolation Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Ann Perry; children, Pat Adams, Charles and Lisa Perry, Darrell and Paula Perry, Gloria and Charles Collins, Danny and Lajuana Perry; 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Bonnie Sue Perry; brothers, Hugh Lee Perry, Thomas Perry; and sister, Nellie Reid.
The family received friends at Almon Funeral Home on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, from 5-8 p.m.
Funeral service was held on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Consolation Baptist Church.
Pallbearers were TJ Webb, Chucky Perry, Larry Vincent, Logan Webb, Jacob Perry and Matthew Collins. Honorary pallbearers were Clint Collins and Cassidy Herron.
Interment was in Consolation Baptist Church Cemetery.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
