Melvin Gene Gillespie

Mr. Melvin Gene Gillespie, 88 of Bremen, passed away on May 23, 2023.

He was born on June 24, 1934 in Heard County to the late Dossie C. and Gertrude Denney Gillespie. He received his BA and Masters of Education degrees from University of West Georgia. He also received his six-year degree from Jacksonville State University. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy for four years. After serving in the Navy, he became a Biology Teacher with Bremen High School where he taught for 30 years. He received the Star Teacher Award and was inducted into the Circle of Honor at the high school. After retiring, he enjoyed woodworking. He built football lockers, bookcases, trophy cases, computer labs, fern stands and many other furniture pieces for family and friends. He also enjoyed camping with family and friends and was a charter member of the Sunny Peaches Camping Club.

