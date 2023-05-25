Mr. Melvin Gene Gillespie, 88 of Bremen, passed away on May 23, 2023.
He was born on June 24, 1934 in Heard County to the late Dossie C. and Gertrude Denney Gillespie. He received his BA and Masters of Education degrees from University of West Georgia. He also received his six-year degree from Jacksonville State University. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy for four years. After serving in the Navy, he became a Biology Teacher with Bremen High School where he taught for 30 years. He received the Star Teacher Award and was inducted into the Circle of Honor at the high school. After retiring, he enjoyed woodworking. He built football lockers, bookcases, trophy cases, computer labs, fern stands and many other furniture pieces for family and friends. He also enjoyed camping with family and friends and was a charter member of the Sunny Peaches Camping Club.
Survivors include his loving wife of 64 years, Reba Jean Jackson Gillespie; son, Richard (Staci) Gillespie; granddaughters, Katelyn and Abbie Gillespie; special daughter, Dawn (John) Crow; special granddaughter, Jacquelyn (Shane) Stiner; and special grandson, Jake Crow.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Bonnie (Hearther) Gillespie, sisters and brothers in law, Bernice (Eugene) Durrett, Burlie (Marvin) Borders, Burnell (Donnie) Wilson, Mary Gillespie, Lucy (Virlyn) Durrett; brother, Hansel Gillespie, father-in-law and mother-in- law, S.J. and Gerallah Jackson.
Visitation will be Thursday, May 25 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Bremen First Methodist Church in Branham Hall. Funeral service will be Friday, May 26 at 11 a.m. at Bremen First Methodist Church in Branham Hall with Rev. Duane McManus, Rev. Tim Stephens and Roger Couch officiating. Music will be by Maxine House and Jerry (Dude) Agan.
Entombment will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Bremen, Ga.
Serving as pallbearers are Hurtis Jones, Jesse Cook, Wesley Phillips, Lynn Chandler, Joey Entrekin and Mark Raney. Honorary pallbearers will be Pat Stevens, Jerry House, Jason Stanford and the Methodist Men’s Sunday School Class.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Haralson County Ministries, 220 Tallapoosa St., Bremen, Ga 30110 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
