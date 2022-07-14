Mr. Melvin Cook age 78 of Carrollton Ga. passed away July 8, 2022. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church 348 Frashier Rd., Carrollton GA 30117. Interment will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery Carrollton Ga. 30117 viewing will be Friday, July 15, 2022 at Walker Funeral Home Chapel Carrollton Ga. from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. For the safety of the family and others everyone attending the viewing and funeral service must wear a mask. Arrangements Entrusted To: Walker Funeral Home 709 Alabama St., Carrollton Ga. 770-832-9059
