Melvin Barber, 80, of Jackson, died on June 19, 2023.

Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, June 23, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Riverdale Chapel, 6580 Church St., Riverdale.

To plant a tree in memory of Melvin Barber as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.